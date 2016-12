Well this isn’t a shocker, but Camila Cabello has left the ladies of Fifth Harmony!

Supposedly, Camila Cabello didn’t even bother to personally talk over her decision with the other girls. The statement read,” After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Cabello has been wanting to be a solo act for quite sometime and yesterday her contract expired.

