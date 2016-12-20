ICYMI: Holmes’ No-Filter Interview with MGK



Holmes from The Freak Show interviews JAMZ artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) backstage before his Nov 2016 show at The Orpheum. To set the tone for the interview & to welcome him back to Wisconsin, I brought a bottle of Jamo. We did shots, he sparked up a blunt, then one of the coolest interviews took place. MGK tells about a condom break scare he had, what movie makes him cry, about whether the MTV Catfish episode he was on was real and more!

