Pop Quiz: One Of The Most Hated Men In The World Has Been Kicked off Twitter!

The slimiest guy I know of is Martin Shkreli!

Yep, Shkreli former pharmaceutical exec who became infamous in 2015 after raising the price of a drug used by HIV patients has been temporarily kicked off Twitter for making creepy advances to Teen Vogue editor Lauren Duca. Martin has voiced his crush over Ducan and decided to photo shop photos of him with her and other creepy messages on his twitter page. GROSS! Well, Lauren Duca wrote the CEO of Twitter and asked “How is this allowed” and low and behold Martin was banned from Twitter! YAY

