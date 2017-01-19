Who Took Home A People’s Choice Awards

January 19, 2017 #ClickWorthy, Mornings
Favorite TV Show

  • “Outlander” (WINNER)
  • “The Big Bang Theory”
  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Walking Dead”

Favorite Network TV Comedy

  • “The Big Bang Theory” (WINNER)
  • “black-ish”
  • “Jane the Virgin”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “New Girl”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

  • Jim Parsons (WINNER)
  • Andy Samberg
  • Anthony Anderson
  • Matthew Perry
  • Tim Allen

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

  • Sofia Vergara (WINNER)
  • Anna Faris
  • Gina Rodriguez
  • Kaley Cuoco
  • Zooey Deschanel

Favorite Network TV Drama

  • “Grey’s Anatomy” (WINNER)
  • “How to Get Away With Murder”
  • “Quantico”
  • “Chicago Fire”
  • “Empire”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

  • Jesse Williams (WINNER)
  • Justin Chambers
  • Scott Foley
  • Taylor Kinney
  • Terrence Howard

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

  • Priyanka Chopra (WINNER)
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Viola Davis
  • Ellen Pompeo
  • Kerry Washington

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

  • “Baby Daddy” (WINNER)
  • “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
  • “Real Husbands of Hollywood”
  • “Younger”
  • “Atlanta”

Favorite Cable TV Drama

  • “Bates Motel” (WINNER)
  • “Mr. Robot”
  • “Pretty Little Liars”
  • “Queen Sugar”
  • “The Americans”

Favorite Premium Drama Series

  • “Orange is the New Black” (WINNER)
  • “Homeland”
  • “House of Cards”
  • “Narcos”
  • “Power”

Favorite Premium Comedy Series

  • “Fuller House” (WINNER)
  • “The Mindy Project”
  • “Shameless”
  • “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
