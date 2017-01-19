Who Took Home A People’s Choice Awards

Favorite TV Show
- “Outlander” (WINNER)
- “The Big Bang Theory”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Walking Dead”
Favorite Network TV Comedy
- “The Big Bang Theory” (WINNER)
- “black-ish”
- “Jane the Virgin”
- “Modern Family”
- “New Girl”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
- Jim Parsons (WINNER)
- Andy Samberg
- Anthony Anderson
- Matthew Perry
- Tim Allen
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
- Sofia Vergara (WINNER)
- Anna Faris
- Gina Rodriguez
- Kaley Cuoco
- Zooey Deschanel
Favorite Network TV Drama
- “Grey’s Anatomy” (WINNER)
- “How to Get Away With Murder”
- “Quantico”
- “Chicago Fire”
- “Empire”
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
- Jesse Williams (WINNER)
- Justin Chambers
- Scott Foley
- Taylor Kinney
- Terrence Howard
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
- Priyanka Chopra (WINNER)
- Taraji P. Henson
- Viola Davis
- Ellen Pompeo
- Kerry Washington
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
- “Baby Daddy” (WINNER)
- “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
- “Real Husbands of Hollywood”
- “Younger”
- “Atlanta”
Favorite Cable TV Drama
- “Bates Motel” (WINNER)
- “Mr. Robot”
- “Pretty Little Liars”
- “Queen Sugar”
- “The Americans”
Favorite Premium Drama Series
- “Orange is the New Black” (WINNER)
- “Homeland”
- “House of Cards”
- “Narcos”
- “Power”
Favorite Premium Comedy Series
- “Fuller House” (WINNER)
- “The Mindy Project”
- “Shameless”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- "Veep"