As you probably have heard by now, Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday afternoon at his home in Missouri. He was 90. He’d been found unresponsive, and when the EMTs arrived, they were unable to revive him.



Well now his family wants us all to know that Chuck’s album will be released following his death. Last October Chuck announced that he had been working on an album called “Chuck” which is his first studio album in 38 years. Click HERE