Apple unveiled a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, to commemorate the 10-year partnership between the tech giant and Red, an organization that helps fights AIDS. The special edition iPhones, which feature a red aluminum body, will come in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749.

The red phones will be available in stores and online starting Friday for a "limited" time, though Apple declined to provide specific details about the time frame.