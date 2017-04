Splitsville!

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers had a three year run and were thought to be engaged, though no announcement was ever made. “People” says a source close to the couple confirmed the pair are over but remain good friends.

Munn had been blamed for the rift in the Green Bay quarterback’s family, which came to light while his brother Jordan was on “The Bachelorette.” Now celeb watchers will wait to see if that divide repairs.

Source: People