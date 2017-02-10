90s VS 00s :: Music Video Battle of the Decades

It’s a new year, and it’s the dawn of a new era. Though they will return to battle again, it’s time for the 80s to take a back seat to a decade that deserves to have it’s voices heard. Voices from artists like Beyonce, OutKast, Eminem, Rihanna & More. It’s time for the debut of 90s VS 00s starring DJs Josh B Kuhl and DJ Tanner throwing down EPIC music videos on our MASSIVE movie screen to determine which is the better dancing decade. Expect Beyonce and Brittany. OutKast and Beastie Boys. MGMT and LCD Soundsystem. Eminem and Kanye West…Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Nelly, Kelly Clarkson, Salt N Pepa, Jay-Z, Gnarls Barkley & LOTS more.

BE THERE to let your true colors shine on the dance floor on February 10th as we take you on a music video journey of both dancing decades. Only YOU can decide who wins. Decade vote at midnight . Dress your favorite decade. This is 90s VS 00s!