Who wants FREE tickets to the highly anticipated Fifty Shades Darker premiere?!?!

Join Krista for a Girls Night Out to the PREMIERE Thursday February 9th at Marcus POINT Cinema on the west side.

Listen to Krista in the Morning to win your tickets.

Friends with Benefits members, log in to your account to bid on tickets.

Join us in the Take 5 Lounge for cocktails before the show! We’ll be at Take 5 starting at 5:30pm! Showing at 7pm.

You MUST have a JAMZ special ticket to get in our theater.

This is SURE to be an event of EPIC proportions! You’ll want to be there!

Must be 18.

GNO Approved event!